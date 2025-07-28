Bajaj Finserv, BoB, Shriram Finance, V-Mart, Mphasis, SBI Cards, Tanla Platforms, Orient Electric Q1 Review

Bajaj FinServ - Stable flagship; strengthening insurance businesses

Bajaj Finserv Ltd.’s Q1 FY26 performance was strong across all operating businesses. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance reported 15% YoY gross direct premium income growth, with profitability ahead of estimates on the back of higher realized capital gains and lower loss ratios.

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance showed early signs of a strategic shift, with 39% value of new business growth and a 420bps margin improvement, despite muted APE.

Bajaj Finance delivered steady AUM growth (+24.6% YoY) though profitability was impacted by higher credit costs and lower other income.

With the NBFC business maintaining sector leadership, the improving trajectory in insurance is expected to drive an operational turnaround and a 500bps increase in SOTP contribution, supporting a re-rating.

We maintain Buy with the SOTP-based target price of Rs 2,430 (78% currently contributed by the flagship NBFC business).