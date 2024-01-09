Bajaj Finance - Value Emerging; Upgrade To 'Buy': HDFC Securities
Given the dislocation in the stock price relative to the quality of the franchise and its earnings, we upgrade Bajaj Finance from 'Add' to 'Buy', with an RI-based target price of Rs 8,650
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
Despite the rising scale and complexity of its operations, Bajaj Finance Ltd. has continued to deliver a healthy ~26% assets under management compound annual growth rate from FY22-FY24E.
This growth is largely attributed to a rebound in the acquisition engine through an omni-channel strategy, enhanced cross-sell of loans and other products, and the addition of new verticals.
Despite the Reserve Bank of India-imposed embargo on Insta EMI cards and e-commerce loans (~4-5% of disbursements) and higher risk weights, we expect Bajaj Finance to deliver on key metrics although the near-term growth is likely to taper off moderately.
Given the dislocation in the stock price relative to the quality of the franchise and its earnings, we upgrade Bajaj Finance from 'Add' to 'Buy', with an RI-based target price of Rs 8,650 (implied 5.4 times September-25 adjusted book value per share).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.