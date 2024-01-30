Bajaj Finance Q3 Review - Calibrated Growth Approach To Maximize Return Ratios, Maintain BUY: Axis Securities

Encouraging operational performance: Net interest income grew by 29/6% YoY/QoQ aided by assets under management growth of 35/7% YoY/QoQ while margins (calculated on AAUM) contracted by ~11 bps QoQ (at the lower end of the guided range of 100-15 bps of margin contraction).

Opex grew by 22/5% YoY and the cost-income ratio stood flat QoQ at ~33.9% versus 34% QoQ. Pre-provision operating profit grew by 27/5% YoY/QoQ.

Credit costs inched up to 1.66% versus 1.54% QoQ. Earnings growth was at 22/2% YoY/QoQ. The Reserve Bank of India circular on increased risk weight on consumer credit exposure from 100% to 125% had an impact of 290 bps on CRAR. The tier-I capital was 22.8%.