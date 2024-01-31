Bajaj Finance Q3 Results Review - Growth Outlook Strong Despite Regulatory Hurdles: Nirmal Bang

Bajaj Finance Ltd.'s Q3 FY24 performance was largely in line with our expectations, Deviation for net interest income / pre-provision operating profit from our estimates stood at -0.2% / -3.5%. Profit after tax was fairly below our estimate by -8.7% on account of the impact of regulatory action and higher-than-expected provisions.

We expect strong assets under management growth of 32%/28% in FY24/FY25, contributed by growth across businesses. Despite a rise in cost of funds, we expect net interest margin to remain stable, offset by higher credit costs in FY24E.

We expect growth in the rural and Urban B2C segments to be tempered down due to asset quality challenges and remain watchful of rising delinquency trends in the portfolio; expect the regulatory ban on digital lending products to be reversed soon.