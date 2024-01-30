Bajaj Finance Q3 Results Review -Elevated Credit Costs From B2C Businesses; NIM Contracts: Motilal Oswal

Bajaj Finance Ltd.’s Q3 FY24 reported profit after tax grew 22% YoY to ~Rs 36.4 billion (inline), while 9M FY24 profit after tax grew ~27% YoY to Rs 106.3 billion.

Net interest income grew 29% YOY to ~Rs 76.5 billion (inline). Non-interest income grew 9% YoY, and net total income grew 25% YoY to ~Rs 93 billion (in line).

Q3 FY24 net interest margin (calculated) declined ~25 basis points QoQ to ~12.4% while the reported NIM contracted ~10 bp QoQ. We model a NIM compression of ~20 bp in FY25 due to the expected rise in the cost of borrowings and difficulty in passing on any further interest rate hikes to customers.

We model an assets under management/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of ~30%/27% over FY23-FY26 and expect Bajaj Finance to deliver an return on asset/return on equity of ~4.6%/23% in FY26.