Bajaj Finance Q3 Results Review - Credit Cost At Pre-Covid Level: Yes Securities

Bajaj Finance Ltd. delivered a mild miss on net interest income/pre-provision operating profit and 4% lower-than-expected earnings on account of 11 basis points QoQ compression in net interest margin and increased credit cost at 1.7%. Assets under management growth was strong at 7% QoQ/35% YoY notwithstanding a sharp growth deceleration in rural B2C (excluding gold loans) and calibration in urban B2C product segments.

Disbursement growth in B2B segments, mortgages and two-wheeler/three-wheeler financing continues to be robust. The small and medium enterprise and commercial portfolios of Bajaj Finance also continue to grow at strong pace.

Overall, new loans booked in the quarter were up 26% YoY and co. added highestever 3.85 million new customers.