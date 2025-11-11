Bajaj Finance, Petronet LNG, Birla Corp, Greenlam, Prince Pipes, Greenpanel, Neogen Chemicals Q2 Review

Bajaj Finance's Q2 FY26 earnings were marginally lower than the brokerage's estimates, with high credit costs (2.02%) partly offset by steady AUM growth (+23.6% YoY) and improving operating efficiency. In Q2 FY26, Birla Corporation delivered 7% YoY volume growth, which is driven by ramp-up in Mukutban (~20% growth YoY) and 7-11% offtake in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.