Bajaj Finance, Mahanagar Gas, Inox Wind Among Axis Securities Top Picks For January 2026 — Check Full List

Axis Securities has unveiled its top stock picks for January 2026, spotlighting opportunities across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap segments..Axis Securities Report.Axis Securities has unveiled its top stock picks for January 2026, spotlighting opportunities across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap segments. The brokerage maintains a constructive view on India's economic outlook, positioning the country as a resilient growth hub amid global volatility. The brokerage underscores confidence in India's long-term growth trajectory, supported by a robust economic framework, rising capital expenditure, and a consumption boost from the recent Union Budget and GST 2.0 reforms—factors expected to accelerate credit growth for banks. These tailwinds should drive double-digit earnings growth, enabling Indian equities to deliver strong returns over the next two–thjree years. Axis projects Nifty earnings to grow at a healthy 13% CAGR through FY23–28, with financials emerging as the largest contributors in FY26–27. That said, risks such as trade policy uncertainty, rupee depreciation, and delays in earnings recovery could weigh on near-term valuations. .Mahanagar Gas: current market price: Rs 1,136 / Target price: Rs 1,540/ Upside: 36%Historically, Mahanagar Gas Ltd.'s volume growth of 4.9% CAGR (FY19–24) lagged sector growth due to lower capex. However, the company has scaled up investments significantly, with FY25 capex at Rs 1,000 crore and guidance of Rs 1,100–1,300 crore annually for the next few years. The UEPL acquisition opens large untapped markets, particularly in commercial and industrial PNG segments. Management expects high single-digit to low double-digit volume growth over the next 2–3 years, with our estimates pegging volume CAGR at 9.4% for FY25–28E..Top Stock Picks for January 2026:Large Caps: Bajaj Finance, SBI, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Avenue Supermarts, Max Healthcare. Mid and Small Caps: Prestige Estates, APL Apollo Tubes, Mahanagar Gas, Ujjivan SFB, Chalet Hotels, Inox Wind, Kirloskar Brothers, Sansera Engineering, Kalpataru Projects.