Bajaj Electricals Shares: Nirmal Bang Maintains 'Buy' Post Subdued Q2 Results, Trims Target Price

Bajaj Electricals reported a subdued performance in Q2 FY26 with revenue at Rs 11 billion, reflecting a marginal ~1% YoY decline, largely due to unseasonal rains that dampened demand for seasonal products. The consumer products segment witnessed a ~4.1% YoY decline, impacted by weakness in the fans category and a double-digit drop in air coolers; however, ceiling fans stood out with strong double digit value growth, driven by premium...