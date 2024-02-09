Bajaj Electricals Q3 Results Review - Discounting, Weak Demand Delays Margin Improvement: Yes Securities

Bajaj Electricals Ltd.'s consumer products business registered revenue decline of 8% as fans segment has seen high teens de-growth as there was high base in the previous year where fans grew 64% on inventory push ahead to Bureau of Energy Efficiency Ratings transition. Appliances has seen low single digit revenue decline, while Morphy Richards has seen mid-single digit growth.

Margins were impacted on account of one-time provisioning of warranty insurance which stood at Rs 210 million, and gross margins were lower on back of discounting. Lighting revenue has been flattish despite price erosion and subdued market condition in consumer lighting. Company expects volume growth in lighting in next four-six quarters.

We have lowered our margin estimates on increased competition and discounting done by certain players in the subdued demand environment as discounting pose significant challenging in margin improvement.

We continue to maintain our Neutral rating on the stock with profit target of Rs 1,148 valuing the stock at 38 times.