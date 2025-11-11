Bajaj Consumer Shares Can Zoom 35% Says ICICI Securities Post Q2 Results — Check Target Price

Bajaj Consumer's consolidated revenue grew 13% YoY to Rs 2.6 billion, led by ~1% YoY volume growth and 6% price hike taken in Q1 FY26. Core ADHO posted mid-single-digit value growth with flat volume, while non-price-point packs continued to grow strongly on improved raw material and targeted channel interventions. Price-point packs remained resilient despite rural softness.