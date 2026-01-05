Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors PV Lead DRChoksey’s Top Picks As Auto Sector Eyes Q3 Surge — Details Inside

DRChoksey reiterates Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors PV as preferred plays, citing strong export momentum, premiumisation, and EV penetration. Both OEMs are well-positioned to benefit from improving demand visibility and supportive policy measures..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy. .DRChoksey Report.The Indian automobile industry is set for a robust Q3 FY26 performance, supported by festive season momentum, GST rationalization, and improving rural demand. According to DRChoksey, overall domestic vehicle retail sales are expected to grow 9–11% YoY, led by passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles, while two-wheelers remain flat due to post-festive normalisation..Top Picks: DRChoksey reiterates Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors PV as preferred plays, citing strong export momentum, premiumisation, and EV penetration. Both OEMs are well-positioned to benefit from improving demand visibility and supportive policy measures..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Indian IT Sector Set For Q3 Upswing; TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra Lead DRChoksey's Bet — Check Full List.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.