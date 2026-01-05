Business NewsResearch ReportsBajaj Auto, Tata Motors PV Lead DRChoksey’s Top Picks As Auto Sector Eyes Q3 Surge — Details Inside
ADVERTISEMENT

Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors PV Lead DRChoksey’s Top Picks As Auto Sector Eyes Q3 Surge — Details Inside

The Indian automobile industry is poised for a healthy performance in Q3, projects DRChoksey.

05 Jan 2026, 12:09 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>DRChoksey reiterates Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors PV as preferred plays, citing strong export momentum, premiumisation, and EV penetration.</p><p>(Photographer: Vijay Sartape / Source: NDTV Profit)&nbsp;&nbsp;</p></div>
DRChoksey reiterates Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors PV as preferred plays, citing strong export momentum, premiumisation, and EV penetration.

(Photographer: Vijay Sartape / Source: NDTV Profit)  

DRChoksey reiterates Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors PV as preferred plays, citing strong export momentum, premiumisation, and EV penetration. Both OEMs are well-positioned to benefit from improving demand visibility and supportive policy measures.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT