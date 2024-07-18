"NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy. .Motilal Oswal Report.Bajaj Auto Ltd.'s Q1 FY25 performance was in line with our estimates. Margins remained stable QoQ, despite electric vehicle ramp-up, due to Production linked incentive accrual and favorable forex. We believe Bajaj Auto is likely to continue to outperform the domestic motorcycle industry on the back of its focus on 125cc+ segment; however, the export outlook remains uncertain. We have marginally lowered our FY25/FY26 estimates to factor in persistent weakness in exports. Bajaj Auto has significantly outperformed the Nifty Auto Index, led by market share gains in the 125cc+ domestic motorcycle segment, improved margins, and a one-of-a-kind policy to reward its shareholders. After the sharp rally, however, the stock at ~31 times/25.5 times FY25E/26E EPS appears fairly valued. We reiterate our Neutral rating with a target price of Rs 8,695 (based on 22 times June-26E consolidated earnings per share). .Click on the attachment to read the full report:.After Freedom 125, Bajaj Auto Open To Bigger CNG Motorcycle In The Future.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner."