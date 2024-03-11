Azad Engineering - More Legs To The Rally: ICICI Securities
The company has received an order from Baker Hughes for the supply of high-complex and critical components.
ICICI Securities Report
Azad Engineering Ltd. has received an order from Baker Hughes for the supply of high-complex and critical components. We believe that this is significant as it:
enables Azad to diversify its sector mix;
potentially could translate into adjacent revenue streams; and
would likely keep earnings growth momentum.
In our view, this is the second major order in Q4 FY24 after Rolls-Royce for defence engines and signifies that the development efforts made over several years are now getting monetised.
We also believe that there is a better possibility of our FY26E earnings per share of Rs 20 being achieved; hence, we raise our price/earning multiple to 80 times (earlier 70 times), valuing the company at Rs 1,600 (earlier Rs 1,400) on FY26E EPS. Retain ‘Buy’.
