Azad Engineering IPO - Subscribe For Listing Gains: Motilal Oswal

Azad Engineering Ltd.'s launched its initial public offering on Dec 20 and the offer will be concluded on Dec 22. The manufacturer of critical high-precision components has fixed a price band in the range Rs 499 to Rs 524 . The minimum order lot is 28 shares.

The Rs 740 crore IPO consists of fresh issue of Rs 240 crore and Rs 500 crore offer for sale (by promoter and investors), which would result in promoter stake reducing to 65.9% (78.6% pre-IPO).

The market value at upper end of price band will be Rs 3100 crore.