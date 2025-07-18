'Buy' Angel One, 'Add' Axis Bank, LTIMindtree, 'Reduce' Wipro, Indian Hotels, 'Sell' Clean Science recommends HDFC Securities post Q1 Results. (Photo Source: Canva AI)
Axis Bank Ltd.’s Q1 FY26 earnings missed estimates on account of higher slippages/credit costs arising from yet another episode of divergent impairment recognition practices (vs peer banks). Wipro Ltd. reported a 2% QoQ CC revenue decline, aligning with the lower end of its guidance. LTIMindtree Ltd. delivered a steady performance this quarter, with both revenue and margins aligning with brokerage's expectations.