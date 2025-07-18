Axis Bank Ltd.’s Q1 FY26 earnings missed estimates on account of higher slippages/credit costs arising from yet another episode of divergent impairment recognition practices (vs peer banks). Wipro Ltd. reported a 2% QoQ CC revenue decline, aligning with the lower end of its guidance. LTIMindtree Ltd. delivered a steady performance this quarter, with both revenue and margins aligning with brokerage's expectations.