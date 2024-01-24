Axis Bank Q3 Results Review - Net Interest Margins Declined QoQ; RoA At 1.8%: IDBI Capital
Credit growth remains strong at 22% YoY (along with Citi portfolio) versus 19% YoY (FY23) led by strong growth in domestic corporate book.
IDBI Capital Report
Axis Bank Ltd.’s net interest margin declined QoQ led by higher cost of deposits. Management expects deposit re-pricing to continue during Q4 FY24 but pace of increase will reduce.
Credit growth remains strong at 22% YoY backed by Citi portfolio impact. However, management guided for 13% YoY credit growth for FY24 while maintained guidance of 400-600 basis points higher than industry growth in medium to long term.
Asset quality improved as gross non-performing asset stood at 1.58% versus 1.73% led by higher upgrades.
Pre-provision operating profit grew by 6% QoQ due to higher other income (up 10% QoQ).
Provisions increased by 26% QoQ due to alternative investment fund; thus profit after tax grew by 4% QoQ.
We expect 9% earnings per share compound annual growth rate (FY24-26).
We maintain ‘Buy’ with a new target price of Rs 1,400 (Rs 1,280), valuing parent business at Rs 1,340 at 2.1 times price/adjusted book value FY26E (earlier two times as sustained return on asset above 1.8%)and rest for the subsidiaries.
