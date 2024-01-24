Axis Bank Q3 Results Review - Deposit Mobilsation Key Constraint To Growth, Margins: Systematix

We rollover forecasts to March-26 and maintain our 'Buy' rating with updated target price of Rs 1,270 (versus Rs 1,125) valuing the bank at two times March 2026 adjusted book value per share (earlier 1.85 times) taking into account the lower risk free rates.

While we continue to expect higher slippage ratio and credit costs over the forecast period (averaging 191 bps and 97 bps respectively), we adjust our near-term credit cost estimates (to 63 bps) to reflect the current provision run-rate.

With a credit-deposit ratio of 93%, strong deposit mobilisation would be key to meet management's stated guidance of advances growth of 400-600 bps above sector average for FY24 and FY25.

We lower our net interest margin forecasts for FY25-26E, to factor the impact of increased competition from banks targeting to reduce constant default rate via much reduced incremental CDRs.

The stock currently trades at FY25 price-to-earning of 13 times for FY24-26 earnings per share compound annual growth rate of 12%.