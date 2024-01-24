Axis Bank Q3 Results Review - Continues To Outperform ICICI Bank On Slippage: Yes Securities

Gross slippage ratio for Axis Bank Ltd. averages 1.81% over the past seven quarters compared with 2.01% for ICICI Bank Ltd.:

35% of the gross slippages for the quarter were accounts that were standard but linked to a borrower that had otherwise defaulted (on another account) or were accounts that were upgraded in the same quarter.

Provisions for the quarter were Rs 10.28 billion, up by 26.2% QoQ but down by -28.5% YoY, translating to calculated annualised credit cost of 45 bps.

Provision of around Rs 1.82 billion was made towards applicable alternate investments funds pursuant to the RBI circular.