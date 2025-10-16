Axis Bank Q2 Review: Motilal Oswal Maintains 'Neutral' Rating On The Stock — Check Target Price

Axis Bank reported Q2 FY26 net profit of Rs 50.9 billion (26% YoY decline, 8% miss) amid higher provisions. NII grew 1.4% QoQ (up 2% YoY) to Rs 137.4 billion (4% beat). NIMs contracted 7bp QoQ to 3.73%, aided by 4bp growth from interest reversals..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy. .Motilal Oswal Report.Axis Bank Ltd. reported in-line pre-provision operating profit, though net earnings were impacted by a higher onetime standard provision, as advised by the RBI. Margins contracted by modest 7bp QoQ, with management expecting net interest margins to bottom out in Q3. Asset quality improved sequentially as gross non-performing asset/net non-performing asset ratios improved and slippages moderated QoQ, driven by a sequential decline in both core and technical slippages. Business growth has gained traction, with deposits expected to grow at a healthy rate, while the bank aims to outperform systemic credit growth by 300bp CAGR over the medium term. Axis Bank has maintained its through-cycle margin guidance of ~3.8%, even as it remains watchful of further repo rate cuts in the coming months. We finetune our earnings estimates and project FY27 RoA/RoE at 1.6%/14.4%. Reiterate Neutral with a revised target price of Rs 1,300 (1.6x FY27E ABV)..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Axis Bank Q2 Results: Net Profit Slumps 26% To Hit Nine-Quarter Low.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.