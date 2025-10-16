Axis Bank Q2 Review: Motilal Oswal Maintains 'Neutral' Rating On The Stock — Check Target Price

Business NewsResearch ReportsAxis Bank Q2 Review: Motilal Oswal Maintains 'Neutral' Rating On The Stock — Check Target Price
Axis Bank has maintained its through-cycle margin guidance of ~3.8%, even as it remains watchful of further repo rate cuts in the coming months.

16 Oct 2025, 09:21 AM IST i
Axis Bank's NII grew 1.4% QoQ (up 2% YoY) to Rs 137.4 billion (4% beat).

(Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

Axis Bank reported Q2 FY26 net profit of Rs 50.9 billion (26% YoY decline, 8% miss) amid higher provisions. NII grew 1.4% QoQ (up 2% YoY) to Rs 137.4 billion (4% beat). NIMs contracted 7bp QoQ to 3.73%, aided by 4bp growth from interest reversals.
