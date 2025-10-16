Axis Bank Q2 Review — Healthy Quarter Despite One-Time Provisioning Impact; Dolat Capital Maintains 'Add'

Business NewsResearch ReportsAxis Bank Q2 Review — Healthy Quarter Despite One-Time Provisioning Impact; Dolat Capital Maintains 'Add'
The brokerage maintains ‘Accumulate’ rating, valuing Axis Bank at 1.7x FY27E P/adjusted book value.

16 Oct 2025, 10:25 AM IST i
Axis Bank is seeing improvement in the CC book, along with stabilization in PL and MFI books. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
Trading at 1.5x Sep-27E P/ABV (RoA/RoE of 1.7%/15%), valuations are undemanding for a large bank like Axis. Dolat Capital believes consistency on core metrics would be key to narrowing the valuation gap vs peers. Credit costs are nonetheless settling at relatively higher levels vs peers. With contingent provision buffers at ~40 bps, impact on net-worth from the recent ECL circular is expected to be negligible.
