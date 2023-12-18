Aviation Sector Check - Q3 Setting Up Well: ICICI Securities
H1 CY24 capacity management is possibly the next rerating trigger
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
The combination of passenger load factors trending higher than 85% and lowering crude is setting the stage for a strong Q3 for Indian airlines. Propelling the sector is healthy daily domestic passenger count of ~440,000 seen in December 2023 till date.
As such, we see favorable Q3 FY24 for IndiGo more than Rs 25 billion of profit after tax, true to the seasonally strong nature of the quarter. We believe the next trigger for the stock will emerge basis clarity on the supply chain issue.
There has been continuous news flow around the same but we believe that airlines should be able to chart a clearer path if the original equipment manufacturer (Pratt & Whitney) is able to adhere to stated roadmap.
We have seen airlines recalibrating their capacity guidance for 2024, basis the same.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.