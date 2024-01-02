Automotives — Seasonal Road Bump For Passenger Vechicles, Two-Wheelers: ICICI Securities

Domestic two wheeler retails in December 2023 (1.5mn units) were up ~28% YoY/down 36% MoM. Electric two-wheeler retails were 17% lower MoM at 75k units versus CY23’s mean of ~71k units. Passing vehicle search were at ~0.29mn units, 19% lower MoM/up ~2% YoY, with rising SUV volumes amid continued weakness in entry-level hatchbacks.

ICE three wheeler continued to grow rapidly, up ~34% YoY at ~47k units. Tractor sales improved 27% MoM (albeit flat YoY) to ~79k units. medium and heavy commercial vehicles were up ~5% YoY, though down 9% MoM, beckoning vigilance on retail numbers in the upcoming seasonally strong months.