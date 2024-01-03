Automotives - Post-Festive Inventory Destocking Impacts Wholesales Across Segments: ICICI Securities
Two-wheelers' wholesales remain subdued; base effect drives growth; passenger vehicles- absolute flattish volume to persist in near term
ICICI Securities Report
With the piling up of inventory in August-October 2023 period along with lower production days in December 2023, auto wholesale numbers were subdued and largely in line with expectations in passenger vehicle, two-wheeler segments.
In medium and heavy commercial vehicles, volume continued to surprise negatively, both in retail and wholesale terms, despite this being a seasonally strong period, with Ashok Leyland Ltd. plus Tata Motors Ltd. combined volume being flat YoY.
Tractor wholesales declined ~17% YoY for both Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. and ESC. In domestic two-wheelers, volumes of Bajaj Auto Ltd. / TVS Motors Ltd. were up 15% / 27% YoY, respectively, whereas Royal Enfield volume was down 7%.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.’s wholesale was down 1% YoY at ~138,000 units, with PC segment down ~30% YoY and utility vehicle segment up ~40% YoY.
We expect de-stocking led lower wholesales to persist and impact absolute volume and growth for both PVs and two-wheelers until January 2024.
