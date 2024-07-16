"NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..HDFC Securities Institutional Equities.The auto sector has outperformed the Nifty Index in Q4, led largely by a sharp rally in some two-wheeler and passenger vehicle stocks. We continue to like Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. as we expect both of them to continue to outperform the utility vehicle segment, which would in turn help improve their performance. Within two-wheelers, we continue to like TVS Motor India Ltd. We have rolled over the valuation to the year-ended Jun-26. We downgrade TVS and Samvardhana Motherson to Add from Buy, owing to the sharp run-up in the share prices and rich valuations..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Auto Q1 Preview: Positive Surprise Seen From M&M, Tata Motors, TVS, But Ashok Leyland May Struggle.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner."