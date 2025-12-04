Aurobindo Pharma: Motilal Oswal Maintains 'Buy' Citing Multiple Growth Triggers, Sees Upto 18% Upside

Product development, as well as backward integration for the manufacturing process, has enabled Aurobindo Pharma's healthy profitability despite consistent price erosion (albeit at reduced intensity)..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..Motilal Oswal Report.Motilal Oswal has reiterated its Buy rating on Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., setting a target price of Rs 1,430, implying an 18% upside from the current market price of Rs 1,208. The brokerage expects robust growth across key segments, supported by strategic investments, policy tailwinds, and diversification into high-value businesses..Motilal Oswal projects Aurobindo to deliver a CAGR of 9% in sales, 14% in Ebitda, and 21% in PAT over FY26–28, supported by margin expansion and reduced leverage. EPS is expected to rise from Rs 62.4 in FY26E to Rs 91.2 in FY28E. At the current valuation of 19.3x FY26E earnings, the stock trades at a discount to its growth prospects. The brokerage values Aurobindo Pharma at 16x forward earnings, maintaining its Buy call with a target price of Rs 1,430..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.JSW Steel-JFE Steel JV On BPSL Spurs Growth; Motilal Oswal Reiterates 'Buy' Call.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.