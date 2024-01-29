AU Small Finance Bank Q3 Review - High Provisions Dent Earnings; Asset Quality Deteriorates: Motilal Oswal
On the business front, disbursement growth was healthy; however, high securitisation affected the growth rate of on-balance sheet advances
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. reported profit after tax of Rs 3.75 billion in Q3 FY24 (down 4% YoY, 10% miss), due to higher provisions (up ~four times YoY, 44% beat). Net interest income grew 15% YoY to Rs 13.25 billion (in line), while net interest margins contracted 6 basis points QoQ to 5.5%.
Pre-provision operating profit grew 18% YoY to Rs 6.6 billion even as opex grew 25% YoY (5% higher than our estimate). The cost-income ratio, thus, increased to 63% from 61.3% in Q2 FY24.
Advances grew 20% YoY (4% QoQ), led by growth in the wholesale book. However, the card business threw a negative surprise, with a surge in delinquencies and provisioning expenses. Deposits grew strongly by 31% YoY (5.8% QoQ), led by term deposits.
AU Small Finance Bank's gross/net non-performing assets increased 7.6%/18.6% QoQ. Thus, headline GNPA/NNPA ratios deteriorated 7 bp/8 bp QoQ to 1.98%/0.68%.
Credit cost increased to 0.62%. Excluding credit cards, the net credit cost normalised at 0.44%.
We cut our FY24E/FY25E EPS by 6-7% and estimate FY25 return on asset/return on equity of 1.7%/ 15.7%. We retain our 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 800 (3.4 times September-25E book value).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Shriram Finance Q3 Results Review - Net Interest Margins Guidance Up; AUM Growth Remains Strong: IDBI Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.