AU Small Finance Bank Q3 Results Review - Delivers Lower Profitability: Yes Securities
Management expects growth to stay strong and credit cost to normalise.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
Delivers lower profitability with pressure on core NIMs, opex and credit cost
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd.'s delivered a significant 14% miss on our profit after tax estimate, despite higher securitisation income (change in accounting plus larger quantum done in the quarter), on account of much higher-than-expected opex and credit cost.
Reported net interest margin was flat QoQ at 5.5% but included the higher securitisation income, and the portfolio spread was lower by 30 basis point sequentially with portfolio yield declining by 10 bps.
Bank’s assets under management grew by 6.4% QoQ/30% YoY while its gross advances grew 4% QoQ/20% YoY on higher impetus on securitisation (overall securitized portfolio reached 11% of AUM).
Stronger growth continued in lower-yielding loan product segments of home loans, business banking and agri finance. Deposits growth was sturdy at 5.8% QoQ/31% YoY with renewed traction in savings account deposits (up 7.5% QoQ) and consistent healthy mobilisation of retail term deposits.
The rise in cost of funds was higher than preceding quarter at 20 bps and the credit-deposit ratio moderated to 83% with higher growth in deposits versus on-balance sheet loans.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
MAS Financial Q3 Results Review - Continues To Pivot Towards Direct Retail Distribution: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.