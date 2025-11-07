Astral Shares Downgraded To 'Hold' By IDBI Capital Despite Healthy Q2 Numbers — Check Revised Target Price

Despite challenging business environment, Astral delivered healthy performance in Q2 FY26, achieving 20% volume growth and 15% value growth on a consolidated basis..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..IDBI Capital Report.Astral Ltd.’s Q2 FY26 result was above our estimates on key parameters. The management guided that overall demand was weak in the industry, and the second quarter was particularly challenging due to very high and extended monsoon, low government spending, and slow construction activity. Despite challenging business environment, Astral delivered healthy performance in Q2 FY26, achieving 20% volume growth and 15% value growth on a consolidated basis. The company's decentralized plant structure helped gain market share and resulted in strong growing demand, despite the overall industry weakness. The substantial improvement in margins compared to Q1 was aided by an enhanced product mix and increased contribution from value-added products. We have marginally increased our net sales/Ebitda estimates by 1%/8% and 1%/6% respectively over FY26E/FY27E. The stock had a sharp run up recently which limits potential upside from current level. We downgrade the stock to Hold with a revised target price of Rs 1,695 (earlier Rs 1,603), assigning 60 times PER on FY27E..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.LIC Q2 Review: ICICI Securities Maintains 'Buy', Eyes 23% Upside — Check Target Price.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.