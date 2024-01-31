Astral Q3 Results Review - One Off Items Weighed On Margins, Promising Outlook: IDBI Capital
We believe with foray into paints and bathware segment, Astral has entered into yet another growth phase.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
Astral Ltd.’s Q3 FY24 result was below our estimate on net sales front, while margins were a miss owing to one off expenses incurred in Q3 FY24. Softening of polymer prices led to inventory loss of Rs 200 million, further dented operating margin.
Astral continued new capacity addition which would be operational in upcoming quarter. The management sounded optimistic of robust demand in piping.
Net sales was up by 8.1%YoY to Rs 13.7 billion, while Ebitda improved by 10% YoY to Rs 2 billion. The company reported net profit of Rs 1.1 billion, down by 23.8% YoY.
Astral remains our preferred pick amongst our building material products universe given its superior product mix, extensive distribution network and healthy balance sheet.
We roll over to FY26E and maintain 'Hold' with a revised target price of Rs 2,138 (from Rs 2,116), assigning 70 times price-to-earning ratio on FY26E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.