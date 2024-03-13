Astral - Pipes, Adhesives' Demand, Margin Trends Remain Healthy: ICICI Securities

Astral Ltd. is among the leading players in India’s CPVC/PVC plumbing pipe market. It has a wide-ranging product portfolio, robust brand and large distribution reach, which will likely enable it to benefit from the growing preference for organised players.

Its adhesives business further boosts growth prospects. Astral is expected to deliver Ebitda and profit after tax compound annual growth rates of 19.7% and 26.5%, respectively over FY23-FY26E, with strong return ratios (return on equity of 22.9% in FY26E).

Retain 'Hold' with an unchanged March 2025E target price of Rs 1,949, set at 58 times one-year forward price/earnings.