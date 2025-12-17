Astra Microwave Rated 'Buy' By Motilal Oswal On Coverage Initiation — Check Target Price, Upside Potential

Business NewsResearch ReportsAstra Microwave Rated 'Buy' By Motilal Oswal On Coverage Initiation — Check Target Price, Upside Potential
The brokerage consider Astra Microwave a long-term investment opportunity in defense electronics, anticipating its revenue growth to accelerate between FY27 and FY30.

17 Dec 2025
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Driven by a changing business mix, Astra Microwave was able to improve its Ebitda margin notably to 25.6% in FY25 from 12.3% in FY21.

(Representative image. Source: Envato)
Driven by a changing business mix, Astra Microwave was able to improve its Ebitda margin notably to 25.6% in FY25 from 12.3% in FY21.

Astra Microwave has a strong order book of Rs 22 billion, providing revenue visibility for three years. With this, the brokerage expect revenues to clock 18% CAGR over FY25-28.
