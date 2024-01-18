Asian Paints Q3 Results Review - Peak Margins, Valuations; Downgrade To 'Hold': Prabhudas Lilladher

We cut FY25/26 earnings per share estimates by 1.2%/1.4% given little scope to improve margins (all time high levels ex of Covid year) on expected increase in competitive activity (Grasim’s entry) despite sustained double digit volume growth expectations.

Q3 volumes are up 12% owing to improved sentiments in festive and wedding season along with significant traction in luxury/economic range.

Domestic outlook remains positive across decorative, auto and industrial segments while International business has uncertainty due to Geopolitical issues. Home décor is showing noticeable signs of improvement segments while 'Beautiful Homes' stores and network continues to scale up.