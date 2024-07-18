"NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..Nirmal Bang Report.Asian Paints Ltd.’s Q1 FY25 results were weaker than expected on all fronts, the second consecutive quarter of all round disappointment. Volume growth was at 7% (below the management’s expectations of double digits) because of disruptions due to elections and heat waves along with steeper realisation decline than expected. Weak mix, unanticipated material cost pressures and sharp increase in staff costs led by increasing headcount, meant earnings missed expectations significantly. The management called out the likelihood of double digit volume increase ahead with less steep realization decline. Price increases starting in the current month will help realization and margin performance ahead. While our Ebitda margin projections for FY25E and FY26E are still higher than the management’s erstwhile guidance of 18-20%, earnings outlook is significantly weaker, especially with the overhang of rising competition. We maintain “Accumulate” rating on the stock, owing to the weak outlook and expensive multiples inhibiting share price appreciation. .Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Asian Paints Q1 Results: Profit Dips 25% On Weak Demand, Price Cuts.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner."