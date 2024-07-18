"NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..ICICI Securities Report.We model Asian Paints Ltd.'s FY25E to be impacted by:a slowdown in industry growth rates after strong growth over FY21-H1 FY24;increase in commodity prices after deflation in FY24; andsteep competitive pressures..Asian Paints will have to make multiple tough decisions in FY25 to support either margins or market shares. While it needs to raise prices to pass on input inflation, it also needs to raise ad-spend and feet-on-street to drive growth. Its pricing difference also cannot be materially higher than new competitors, as large pricing gap may result in market share loss. Asian Paints also needs healthy profitability in the decorative business to fund the investments in its new businesses such as Beautiful Homes/ Home Décor. While launches at bottom-of-pyramid may result in higher volume growth, value growth may remain muted, in our view. We model earnings decline in FY25E (first time after FY09) as well as impact on market shares. We reckon [comfortable] competitive equilibrium in paints is likely broken. Retain underweight on large cap paints. Maintain Reduce..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Asian Paints, Angel One Q1 Results Review: HDFC Securities.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner."