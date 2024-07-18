"NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..Axis Securities Report.We remain positive on Asian Paints Ltd.’s long-term prospects, supported by the following factors:The management’s guidance for continued double-digit volume growth in FY25, buoyed by the long festive season and rural recovery; Decline in raw material prices;The company’s recent announcement of - A vinyl acetate ethylene emulsion and vinyl acetate monomer plant,Plans of a white cement plant through a joint venture in Fujairah, UAE, to backward-integrate key raw materials, Expansion of manufacturing footprint by more than 30- 40%, and Launch of differentiated next-generation emulsions and waterproofing products based on nanotechnology. .These are steps in the right direction to achieve the next phase of growth and secure the company’s market share in the long term. However, we believe the stock is likely to see sideways movement owing to increased competition from the new entrants which will keep the profitability under check in the near term. Based on this, we maintain our Hold rating on the stock..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Asian Paints, Angel One Q1 Results Review: HDFC Securities.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner."