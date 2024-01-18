Asian Paints, LTIMindtree Q3 Results Review: HDFC Securities

Asian Paints - Broadly in-line performance; not much to cheer about

Asian Paint Ltd.'s revenue grew 5.4% in Q3 to Rs 91.0 billion (our estimate: Rs 91.9 billion). Decorative clocked 12/5.5% volume/value growth and industrial business grew ~11% YoY in Q3 FY24.

Luxury and economy products supported growth in the deco segment. Growth was balanced across rural and urban markets. Normalising input costs coupled with operational, formulation and sourcing efficiencies led to margin expansion.

Gross margin/Ebitdam expanded 504/393 basis points YoY respectively to 43.6/22.6% (our estimate: 43.6/21.4%).

We’ve cut our FY25/26 earning per share estimates by 0.9/4.4% to account for lower volume growth in FY25/26.

Maintain 'Reduce' with an unchanged discounted cash flow -based target price of Rs 3,150/share, implying 48 times March-26 price/earning.