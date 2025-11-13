Asian Paints, Ashok Leyland, Thermax, Balaji Amines, Kirloskar Oil, Gujarat Gas, Kolte-Patil & More Q2 Review

Asian Paints’ consolidated revenue grew 6.3% YoY to Rs 85.3 billion. Thermax reported revenue/Ebitda/APAT of Rs 24.7/1.7/1.2 billion, a beat/miss by -4/-21.7/-16.9%. The Ebitda margin of 7% was weaker than our estimate of 8.5%, largely due to lower margins in projects, attributable to cost overruns (Rs 420 million).