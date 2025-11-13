Business NewsResearch ReportsAsian Paints, Ashok Leyland, Thermax, Balaji Amines, Kirloskar Oil, Gujarat Gas, Kolte-Patil & More Q2 Review
ADVERTISEMENT

Asian Paints, Ashok Leyland, Thermax, Balaji Amines, Kirloskar Oil, Gujarat Gas, Kolte-Patil & More Q2 Review

HDFC Securities recommends 'Add' rating for Asian Paints, Max Financial, Gujarat Gas, Eris, 'Buy' call for InfoEdge, Ashok Leyland, Thermax, Kolte-Patil, 'Reduce' Balaji Amines - here's why

13 Nov 2025, 09:44 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>HDFC Securities recommends 'Add' rating for Asian Paints, Max Financial, Gujarat Gas, Eris, 'Buy' call for InfoEdge, Ashok Leyland, Thermax, Kolte-Patil, 'Reduce' Balaji Amines&nbsp;</p><p>(Image source: Canva AI)</p></div>
HDFC Securities recommends 'Add' rating for Asian Paints, Max Financial, Gujarat Gas, Eris, 'Buy' call for InfoEdge, Ashok Leyland, Thermax, Kolte-Patil, 'Reduce' Balaji Amines 

(Image source: Canva AI)

Asian Paints’ consolidated revenue grew 6.3% YoY to Rs 85.3 billion. Thermax reported revenue/Ebitda/APAT of Rs 24.7/1.7/1.2 billion, a beat/miss by -4/-21.7/-16.9%. The Ebitda margin of 7% was weaker than our estimate of 8.5%, largely due to lower margins in projects, attributable to cost overruns (Rs 420 million).
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT