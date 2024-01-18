Ashoka Buildcon - MOPA Airport Link Road Project: Nirmal Bang
FASTag has been provided to enhance efficiency and reduce long queues at toll plazas, but the commuters are exempt from toll for using the Zuari bridge infrastructure.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
We recently visited Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. Mopa Airport Link Road project in Goa.
The construction work on MOPA Airport Six Lane Link Road Project (NH 166S) is likely to be completed by March 2024. The project involves construction of a six-lane link road with paved shoulder from MOPA Airport near Varconda on the NH-166S to Dhargalim on NH-66 (old NH-17) in Goa.
Around 41 hectares of land has been acquired and the project cost is estimated at Rs 7.69 billion, inclusive of goods and services tax.
FASTag has been provided to enhance efficiency and reduce long queues at toll plazas, but the commuters are exempt from toll for using the Zuari bridge infrastructure.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
LTIMindtree Q3 Results Review - Disappointing, Weak Near-Term Outlook A Drag On FY25 Growth: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.