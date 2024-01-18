Ashoka Buildcon - MOPA Airport Link Road Project: Nirmal Bang

We recently visited Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. Mopa Airport Link Road project in Goa.

The construction work on MOPA Airport Six Lane Link Road Project (NH 166S) is likely to be completed by March 2024. The project involves construction of a six-lane link road with paved shoulder from MOPA Airport near Varconda on the NH-166S to Dhargalim on NH-66 (old NH-17) in Goa.

Around 41 hectares of land has been acquired and the project cost is estimated at Rs 7.69 billion, inclusive of goods and services tax.

FASTag has been provided to enhance efficiency and reduce long queues at toll plazas, but the commuters are exempt from toll for using the Zuari bridge infrastructure.