Ashok Leyland Ltd. reported highest-ever Q1 revenue, Ebitda, and PAT, and maintained mid-single digit volume growth guidance for medium and heavy commercial vehicle, with light commercial vehicle growth being slightly higher.

We maintain a Buy rating on the stock as the company has taken significant steps to insulate itself from business cyclicality by diversifying into other margin-accretive segments that are not as linked to the business cycle.

We have tweaked our Ebitda estimates for FY26/27 upwards, in expectation of better YoY margin performance in the upcoming quarters, driven by a higher mix of HCV, exports, and the non-CV business (defense, aftermarket, and power solution).

We assign a target price of Rs 140 valuing the core business at 12.5x Jun-27E EV/Ebitda and Hinduja Leyland Finance at Rs 7/share.