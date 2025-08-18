Ashok Leyland Stock Q1 Review — Nirmal Bang Maintains 'Buy', Says Margins To Expand On Better Mix, Pricing
A future demerger could unlock significant value for Ashok Leyland shareholders, crystallizing the EV business’ high-growth potential, adds the brokerage.
Ashok Leyland reported revenues at Rs 87.25 billion in Q1 FY26, up 1.5% on a YoY basis, and in line with consensus but better than our estimates on higher average selling prices driven by a better mix (strong exports, higher multi-axle share) and complete pass-through of AC installation prices.
Nirmal Bang Report
Ashok Leyland Ltd. reported highest-ever Q1 revenue, Ebitda, and PAT, and maintained mid-single digit volume growth guidance for medium and heavy commercial vehicle, with light commercial vehicle growth being slightly higher.
We maintain a Buy rating on the stock as the company has taken significant steps to insulate itself from business cyclicality by diversifying into other margin-accretive segments that are not as linked to the business cycle.
We have tweaked our Ebitda estimates for FY26/27 upwards, in expectation of better YoY margin performance in the upcoming quarters, driven by a higher mix of HCV, exports, and the non-CV business (defense, aftermarket, and power solution).
We assign a target price of Rs 140 valuing the core business at 12.5x Jun-27E EV/Ebitda and Hinduja Leyland Finance at Rs 7/share.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
