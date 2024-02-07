Ashok Leyland Q3 Results Review - Margin Expansion Led By Raw Material Cost Savings: Motilal Oswal
Better ASPs on the back of price hikes in both medium and heavy commercial vehicles and light commercial vehicles.
Motilal Oswal Report
Ashok Leyland Ltd.'s Q3 FY24 results was a beat, led by savings in raw materiaL costs, which led to Ebitda margins expanding 320 basis points YoY to 12% (versus estimates10.5%). While volume growth is expected to remain moderate, the focus on profitable growth should aid overall margins.
We cut FY24E/FY25E earning per share estimates by 6% each to factor in demand moderation in domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicles volumes.
We reiterate our 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 205 (based on 10 times March- 26E electric vehicle/Ebitda plus ~Rs 17/share for the non-banking financial company).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
