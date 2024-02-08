Archean Chemical Q3 Review - Strong Volume Beat In Industrial Salt Aided By Recovery In SOP: Axis Securities

NDTV ProfitResearch ReportsArchean Chemical Q3 Review - Strong Volume Beat In Industrial Salt Aided By Recovery In SOP: Axis Securities
Strong IS Volumes and SOP Business regenerating traction.

Strong IS Volumes and SOP Business regenerating traction.

08 Feb 2024, 12:01 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Archean Chemical Industries Ltd. produces brine from the Rann of Kutch (one of the largest salt marshes in the world) to produce the highest quality liquid bromine. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Archean Chemical Industries Ltd. produces brine from the Rann of Kutch (one of the largest salt marshes in the world) to produce the highest quality liquid bromine. (Source: Company website)

NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Axis Securities Report

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd.'s Q3 FY24 numbers surprised on all fronts, exceeding our expectations. Consolidated Revenue at Rs 413 crore, up by 13%/42% YoY/QoQ, beat our estimate by 39%. Ebitda stood at Rs 145 crore, higher on a QoQ basis (up -9%/52% YoY/QoQ), also surpassing our estimates by 34%. Ebitda margin shot up to 35.25%, up by 238 basis points QoQ.

Archean Chemical Industries profit after tax stood at Rs 102 crore, up by 4%/54% YoY/QoQ, with an overall performance surpassing our estimate by 34%.

Key risks to our estimates and TP

  • Emergence of non-halogenated flame retardants may pose a threat to the growth of the Bromine market in the future

  • Any delay in capacity in the expansion of Bromine Derivatives or existing projects may affect return on capital employed negatively

  • The global slowdown may affect volumes and value growth.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Axis Securities Archean Chemical lnds Q3 FY24 Results Review.pdf
