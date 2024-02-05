Aptus Value Housing Finance Q3 Results Review - Strong Performance, As Expected: Yes Securities
Upbeat commentary on growth and profitability stays .
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd.'s delivered a strong performance which was characterized by further increase in disbursements, sustained strong assets under management growth, slight compression in portfolio spread, restrained management of opex and stable asset quality.
Disbursements were marginally below expectations (grew 3% QoQ/27% YoY) on account of business being slowed in December due to floods in few important districts of Tamil Nadu.
Nevertheless, AUM growth was brisk at 6% QoQ/28% YoY aided by traction across products (home loan, small business loan and Quasi HL).
Portfolio Spread came-off by 13 basis points QoQ to 8.7%, as cost of funds increased by 14 basis points and portfolio yield was stable (not much manifestation of 50 bps rate hike taken across products and contracts from September 01).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.