Apollo Tyres Q3 Results Review - Volatile Raw Material Costs Will Not Impact Margins: Nirmal Bang
The European market is expected to remain sluggish in the near term.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
Apollo Tyre Ltd.'s revenue was in line with our estimate while Ebitda margin was 80 basis points higher than our estimate on the back of lower raw material costs and stringent cost measures. Profit after tax came in ~14% higher than our estimate.
The management indicated that freight costs have increased by 30-40% and transit time to Europe has increased by 13-14 days following the Red Sea crisis. The increase in freight costs will not have any adverse impact as the same is passed on to the dealers in Europe. Also, Apollo Tyre does not expect any adverse impact on its European operations due to the Red Sea crisis.
We maintain 'Buy' on Apollo Tyre with a target price of Rs 623, valuing it at 15 times December 25E earning per share.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.