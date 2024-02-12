Apollo Hospitals Q3 Results Review - Inline Ebitda; HealthCo Achieves Break-Even: Prabhudas Lilladher

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. reported consolidated Ebitda of Rs 6.13 billion (up 21% YoY) in-line with our estimates. Adjusted for 24x7 losses and ESOP cost (~Rs 1.6 billion), Ebitda was at Rs 7.7 billion, up 9% YoY.

We believe Apollo Hospital has created a solid growth platform across segments and digital foraying has further made it a strong Omni channel play.

The company also has good presence in offline format, making it more of a formidable player than just pure play online company. Scale up in Apollo HealthCo has been on track with likely break even in Ebitda of digital business over next six-eight quarters.

Our FY25E and FY26E Ebitda broadly remain unchanged. Overall we estimate 16% Ebitda compound annual growth rate over FY24-26E (ex 24x7).

Maintain ‘Buy’ rating with revised target price of Rs 7,050/share (earlier Rs 6,000/share) as we roll forward.

We ascribe 25 times enterprise value/Ebitda multiple to hospital and offline pharmacy, assign one time sales to the 24/7 business.