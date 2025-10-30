APL Apollo: Earnings Beat On Superior Margins In Q2 Says Systematix Maintaining 'Hold'— Check New Target Price

APL Apollo Tubes’ Q2 FY26 Ebitda (excluding other income) of Rs 4.4 billion was 8.2% above estimate.
(Photo Source: Company website)
APL Apollo remains committed to its capital expenditure plan to augment its capacity from 4.5 mt currently to 6.8 mt by FY28 at an estimated outlay of Rs 15 billion to be incurred equally over three years. In the near term, optimal utilisation at Raipur and Dubai plants is likely to support volume growth while the company primarily focuses on margin sustenance and expansion.