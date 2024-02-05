Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO - Investment Rationale, Financials, Key Strategies, Risk: Anand Rathi

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd. launched its initial public offering today and the subscription closes on Feb. 07. The company has fixed a price band in the range of Rs 147-155 apiece. The minimum order lot is 96.

The Rs 920 crore IPO comprises of a fresh issue of Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale component of Rs 320 crore.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels ranks as the eighth largest in India in terms of chain affiliated hotel rooms inventory as of September 30, 2023.