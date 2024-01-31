Apar Industries Q3 Review - Decent Quarter Excluding U.S. With Healthy Profit Growth: Prabhudas Lilladher

We revise our FY24/25/26E earnings per share estimates by 17.6%/6.6%/9.8%, factoring in strong outlook in the conductors segment. Apar Industries Ltd. reported revenue growth of 1.9% YoY, while Ebitda margin expanded by 138 basis points YoY. Although U.S. demand remained sluggish due to inventory de-stocking, enquiry levels are picking up with improvement expected in FY25.

On the other hand, strong domestic demand continues to offset weak U.S. sales. Apar stands to benefit from transition from ACSR to AL-59 alloy conductors given better margin profile and higher technology barriers in making AL-59 conductors.

Meanwhile, transformer oils will be the main growth driver in specialty oil segment owing to strong electricity demand, healthy order books of global transformer original equipment manufacturers and Apar’s market leading position.

Cables business outlook is also healthy with growing demand for elastomeric cables from wind, solar, railway, defence, mining, etc.