Business NewsResearch ReportsAnlon Healthcare IPO — Should You Subscribe Or Not? Read Anand Rathi's Report For Key Details
ADVERTISEMENT

Anlon Healthcare IPO — Should You Subscribe Or Not? Read Anand Rathi's Report For Key Details

Anlon Healthcare's Rs 121.03-crore, comprises entirely a fresh issue of 1.33 crore shares and the price band is fixed in the range of Rs 86 to Rs 91 per equity share.

25 Aug 2025, 01:20 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
initial public offering or IPO
Anlon Healthcare Ltd.'s initial public offering will open for subscription on Aug. 26 (Image: Canva stock)
Anlon Healthcare's Rs 121.03-crore, comprises entirely a fresh issue of 1.33 crore shares. Investors can place bids starting from a minimum of 164 shares and in multiples thereafter.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT