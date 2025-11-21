Anand Rathi Upgrades Solar Industries To 'Buy', Raises Target Price On Defence Boost, Sees 30% Upside

Solar Industries' stock in last five years has seen sharp expansion in its P/E multiple (one-year-forward P/E multiple average at 47.7x). This multiple expansion was on the back of its long-term ability to generate cash-flows from operations (over FY10-FY25, it accumulated Rs 71.1 billion in operating cash flows), and continuously focussed on growing its TAM (with Rs 155 billion defence order book and a robust pipeline, Solar Industr...